IPL 2020 Live Updates: New-ball Bowlers Keeping The Bangalore Batsmen Quiet

Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of contrasting results in their last matches.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

19:34 IST, October 31st 2020
Sandeep Sharma bowls a tidy first over to start the proceedings in this southern derby

Bangalore are 3/0 after 1

19:30 IST, October 31st 2020
Padikkal & Philippe on the crease

Sandeep Sharma to open the attack for Hyderabad

19:10 IST, October 31st 2020
Hyderabad vs Bangalore: Playing XI
  • Bangalore (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:06 IST, October 31st 2020
Warner wins the toss, Hyderabad will field first

"We'll have a bowl. Vijay Shankar is out, Saha is fit. We have to win both the games. It's how I approach every game. We gotta start well. We had only one look at this pitch. Got to see how it plays today," said David Warner at the toss. 

 

18:47 IST, October 31st 2020
The iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium is all set to host the high-octane southern derby between Bangalore & Hyderabad

 

18:44 IST, October 31st 2020
The Orange Army are desperately missing their passionate fans this season

 

18:42 IST, October 31st 2020
Learn the art of spin bowling from the 'Maestro' himself

 

18:40 IST, October 31st 2020
Hyderabad expect the calm & composed Kane Williamson to come out all guns blazing against southern rivals Bangalore tonight

 

18:21 IST, October 31st 2020
Will Sandeep Sharma get the prized scalp of Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli once again?

 

18:17 IST, October 31st 2020
Milestone Alerts for Bangalore's famed top-order batsmen

 

