IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets, Add First Two Points

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets to register their first win in Dream11 IPL 2020.
Kolkata are on the verge of winning their first game of Dream11 IPL 2020.
With the match slipping away from their grasp, Hyderabad will be hoping to make a comeback in the death overs.
Kolkata are 120/3 after 16 overs.
Shubman Gill & Eoin Morgan's 50-run stand for the fourth-wicket anchoring Kolkata's innings.
Shubman Gill scores a brilliant 50 off 42 deliveries.
Kolkata are 89/3 after 12 overs.
Kolkata are 72/3 at the halfway mark.
After having lost three early wickets, opener Shubman Gill & veteran Eoin Morgan keep the scoreboard ticking for Kolkata.
Kolkata are 67/3 after 9 overs.
Kolkata in a spot of bother as skipper Dinesh Karthik walks back without troubling the scorers.
Kolkata are 53/3.
Kolkata are 52/2 after 6 overs.
RELATED CONTENT
RAN Vs BOK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 live
3 mins ago
IPL 2020: Kolkata bag first two points of the season, defeat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
6 mins ago
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I live streaming, pitch and weather report
8 mins ago
AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, 2nd T20I game preview
43 mins ago
David Warner bamboozled by Varun Chakravarthy jaffa, netizens express shock: Watch
56 mins ago
Yuvraj Singh hails Pat Cummins for his strong comeback after poor outing vs Mumbai
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points