IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets, Add First Two Points

Kolkata gear up to face Hyderabad in Match 8 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. After losing their respective first fixtures, both teams look forward to grab their first points of the season

23:06 IST, September 26th 2020 A second successive loss for Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets to register their first win in Dream11 IPL 2020.

22:59 IST, September 26th 2020 Kolkata on the verge of a famous win Kolkata are on the verge of winning their first game of Dream11 IPL 2020.

22:53 IST, September 26th 2020 Can Hyderabad stage a comeback in the death overs? With the match slipping away from their grasp, Hyderabad will be hoping to make a comeback in the death overs. Kolkata are 120/3 after 16 overs.

22:45 IST, September 26th 2020 Shubman Gill-Eoin Morgan add 50 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Shubman Gill & Eoin Morgan's 50-run stand for the fourth-wicket anchoring Kolkata's innings.

22:38 IST, September 26th 2020 Shubman Gill's 50 puts Kolkata on top Shubman Gill scores a brilliant 50 off 42 deliveries.

22:33 IST, September 26th 2020 Hyderabad gunning for quick wickets as time is running out for them Kolkata are 89/3 after 12 overs.

22:27 IST, September 26th 2020 Afghan spinner Rashid Khan & Mohammad Nabi make things difficult for Kolkata Kolkata are 72/3 at the halfway mark.

22:22 IST, September 26th 2020 Morgan-Gill keep Kolkata's scoreboard ticking After having lost three early wickets, opener Shubman Gill & veteran Eoin Morgan keep the scoreboard ticking for Kolkata. Kolkata are 67/3 after 9 overs.

22:11 IST, September 26th 2020 Rashid Khan strikes in his very first over, accounts for skipper Dinesh Karthik Kolkata in a spot of bother as skipper Dinesh Karthik walks back without troubling the scorers. Kolkata are 53/3.