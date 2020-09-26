Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets, Add First Two Points

Kolkata gear up to face Hyderabad in Match 8 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. After losing their respective first fixtures, both teams look forward to grab their first points of the season

IPL 2020

23:06 IST, September 26th 2020
A second successive loss for Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020

Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets to register their first win in Dream11 IPL 2020.

22:59 IST, September 26th 2020
Kolkata on the verge of a famous win

Kolkata are on the verge of winning their first game of Dream11 IPL 2020.

22:53 IST, September 26th 2020
Can Hyderabad stage a comeback in the death overs?

With the match slipping away from their grasp, Hyderabad will be hoping to make a comeback in the death overs.

Kolkata are 120/3 after 16 overs.

22:45 IST, September 26th 2020
Shubman Gill-Eoin Morgan add 50 runs for the fourth-wicket stand.

Shubman Gill & Eoin Morgan's 50-run stand for the fourth-wicket anchoring Kolkata's innings.

22:38 IST, September 26th 2020
Shubman Gill's 50 puts Kolkata on top

Shubman Gill scores a brilliant 50 off 42 deliveries.

22:33 IST, September 26th 2020
Hyderabad gunning for quick wickets as time is running out for them

Kolkata are 89/3 after 12 overs.

22:27 IST, September 26th 2020
Afghan spinner Rashid Khan & Mohammad Nabi make things difficult for Kolkata

Kolkata are 72/3 at the halfway mark.

22:22 IST, September 26th 2020
Morgan-Gill keep Kolkata's scoreboard ticking

After having lost three early wickets, opener Shubman Gill & veteran Eoin Morgan keep the scoreboard ticking for Kolkata.

Kolkata are 67/3 after 9 overs.

22:11 IST, September 26th 2020
Rashid Khan strikes in his very first over, accounts for skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata in a spot of bother as skipper Dinesh Karthik walks back without troubling the scorers.

Kolkata are 53/3.

22:07 IST, September 26th 2020
The two-time winners have surpassed the 50-run mark before Powerplay

Kolkata are 52/2 after 6 overs.

