IPL 2020 Live Updates: A Wicket Maiden For Youngster Shivam Mavi

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Kolkata gear up to face their opening match of IPL 2020 as they face Mumbai on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
pointer
19:42 IST, September 23rd 2020
A wicket maiden for youngster Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi starts off in style with a wicket maiden.

Mumbai are 8/1 after 2 overs.

pointer
19:39 IST, September 23rd 2020
Shivam Mavi draws first blood in his opening over, sends back de Kock

Shivam Mavi deceives Quinton de Kock in his very first over. QDK departs for 1.

Mumbai are 8/1.

pointer
19:36 IST, September 23rd 2020
Rohit Sharma makes a statement in the very first over.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma hits a six over backward point and makes a statement in the very first over.

Mumbai are 8/0 after 1 over.

pointer
19:28 IST, September 23rd 2020
StatAlert! Kolkata had the highest win % (80) while chasing last season

The two-time winners had the highest win % (80) while chasing last season. Will it remain intact?

 

pointer
19:14 IST, September 23rd 2020
The updated Playing XI of both side

Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for their high-voltage clash at Abu Dhabi.

 

pointer
19:14 IST, September 23rd 2020
Kolkata vs Mumbai: Pitch report

The tournament opener was played at this venue where the average score was around 160. Seamers had got some swing with the new ball while bowling under lights. According to the Kolkata vs Mumbai pitch report, dew might come into play. Both sides possess some of the fiercest hitters of the game, which is why a high-scoring game is likely to be on the cards.

pointer
19:10 IST, September 23rd 2020
Here's the Playing XI of Kolkata

As the two-time winners kickstart their campaign, here's a look at their Playing XI.

 

pointer
19:08 IST, September 23rd 2020
Here's the Playing XI of the defending champions

Let's take a look at the Playing XI of Mumbai:

 

pointer
19:01 IST, September 23rd 2020
Kolkata win the toss and have elected to bowl first

Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and Kolkata have decided to chase.

pointer
18:57 IST, September 23rd 2020
Some off the field moments before both sides compete on the field

The players of Mumbai & Kolkata can be seen exchanging pleasantaries before things get intense on the cricket field.

 

