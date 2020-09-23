IPL 2020 Live Updates: A Wicket Maiden For Youngster Shivam Mavi

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Shivam Mavi starts off in style with a wicket maiden.
Mumbai are 8/1 after 2 overs.
Shivam Mavi deceives Quinton de Kock in his very first over. QDK departs for 1.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma hits a six over backward point and makes a statement in the very first over.
Mumbai are 8/0 after 1 over.
The two-time winners had the highest win % (80) while chasing last season. Will it remain intact?
Last season, we had the highest win % (80) chasing, winning 4 of 5 games 💪🏼#KKRvMI #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 23, 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for their high-voltage clash at Abu Dhabi.
A look at the Playing XI for #KKRvMI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/NJD1QQTqhM— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
The tournament opener was played at this venue where the average score was around 160. Seamers had got some swing with the new ball while bowling under lights. According to the Kolkata vs Mumbai pitch report, dew might come into play. Both sides possess some of the fiercest hitters of the game, which is why a high-scoring game is likely to be on the cards.
As the two-time winners kickstart their campaign, here's a look at their Playing XI.
Match 5. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Narine, S Gill, N Rana, E Morgan, A Russell, D Karthik, N Naik, P Cummins, K Yadav, S Warrier, S Mavi https://t.co/X8z1lGMT2V #KKRvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
Let's take a look at the Playing XI of Mumbai:
Playing XI: Rohit (C), Qdk (WK), Surya, Tiwary, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Chahar, Pattinson, Boult, Bumrah#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 23, 2020
Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and Kolkata have decided to chase.
The players of Mumbai & Kolkata can be seen exchanging pleasantaries before things get intense on the cricket field.
🤝 off the pitch— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 23, 2020
⚔️ on the pitch
Just a few more hours before we lock horns with @mipaltan in Abu Dhabi! ⏳#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/ZcU4PrmXtm
