IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Delhi By 59 Runs To Strengthen Their Playoff Hopes

The Match 42 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Kolkata taking on Delhi on Saturday, October 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

19:10 IST, October 24th 2020 A much-needed win for the former champions after a humiliating loss against Bangalore A big defeat for Delhi

19:05 IST, October 24th 2020 Wicket number 3 for Patrick Cummins Delhi are 132/3 after 19 overs

19:00 IST, October 24th 2020 Varun Chakravarthy finishes his spell with figures of 5/20 Delhi are 127/7 after 18 overs

18:51 IST, October 24th 2020 Varun Chakaravarthy castles Axar Patel to register a fifer Delhi are 112/7

18:47 IST, October 24th 2020 Marcus Stoinis miscues one for a run-a-ball 6 Delhi are 110/6 after 15.1 overs

18:37 IST, October 24th 2020 Delhi in deep trouble as skipper Shreyas Iyer plays a rash shot Iyer falls for a well-made 47. Delhi are 95/5 after 13.3 overs

18:36 IST, October 24th 2020 Delhi lose the important wicket of Hetmyer at the wrong time Delhi are 95/4 after 13.2 overs

18:27 IST, October 24th 2020 Catch all the action from the second match of this blockbuster Saturday double-header IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab eye a fourth straight win as they lock...

18:25 IST, October 24th 2020 Rishabh Pant gives his wicket away attempting a big shot Delhi are 76/3 after 11.2 overs

18:19 IST, October 24th 2020 50 partnership comes up between Shreyas Iyer & Rishabh Pant Delhi are 64/2 at the halfway mark

