IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Delhi By 59 Runs To Strengthen Their Playoff Hopes

The Match 42 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Kolkata taking on Delhi on Saturday, October 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020

19:10 IST, October 24th 2020
A much-needed win for the former champions after a humiliating loss against Bangalore

A big defeat for Delhi 

19:05 IST, October 24th 2020
Wicket number 3 for Patrick Cummins

Delhi are 132/3 after 19 overs

19:00 IST, October 24th 2020
Varun Chakravarthy finishes his spell with figures of 5/20

Delhi are 127/7 after 18 overs

18:51 IST, October 24th 2020
Varun Chakaravarthy castles Axar Patel to register a fifer

Delhi are 112/7

18:47 IST, October 24th 2020
Marcus Stoinis miscues one for a run-a-ball 6

Delhi are 110/6 after 15.1 overs

18:37 IST, October 24th 2020
Delhi in deep trouble as skipper Shreyas Iyer plays a rash shot

Iyer falls for a well-made 47.

Delhi are 95/5 after 13.3 overs

18:36 IST, October 24th 2020
Delhi lose the important wicket of Hetmyer at the wrong time

Delhi are 95/4 after 13.2 overs

18:27 IST, October 24th 2020
Catch all the action from the second match of this blockbuster Saturday double-header

 

18:25 IST, October 24th 2020
Rishabh Pant gives his wicket away attempting a big shot

Delhi are 76/3 after 11.2 overs

18:19 IST, October 24th 2020
50 partnership comes up between Shreyas Iyer & Rishabh Pant

Delhi are 64/2 at the halfway mark

