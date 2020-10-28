Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: De Kock's Quick Hands Dismiss Philippe, Bangalore Are 71/1

Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Mumbai and Bangalore to fight it out for a playoff spot at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday
pointer
20:09 IST, October 28th 2020
de Kock's quick hands stump Philippe

Quinton de Kock's lightning-fast stumping gets Mumbai a much-needed wicket. Philippe is gone for 32. Bangalore are 71/1

pointer
20:06 IST, October 28th 2020
Padikkal's fiery form continues

Padikkal continues to find the gap and punish bowlers with sheer timing. The Karnataka lad has scored 38 off 23 deliveries so far

pointer
20:04 IST, October 28th 2020
Padikkal & Philippe keep the scoreboard ticking

6 runs off Pandya's second over. Bangalore are 60/0

pointer
19:59 IST, October 28th 2020
Just the powerplay Bangalore were waiting for: Bhogle

 

pointer
19:58 IST, October 28th 2020
Padikkal ends the powerplay with a bang

Bangalore race to 54 without losing a wicket after six overs

pointer
19:52 IST, October 28th 2020
10 off Boult's second over

Bangalore race to 42/0 after 5 overs.

pointer
19:50 IST, October 28th 2020
Philippe gets the first maximum

Philippe smashes a cracking six off Boult. Bangalore are 38/0

pointer
19:47 IST, October 28th 2020
Philippe joins Padikkal in the attack

Philippe pulls it beautifully for a boundary. Bangalore are 32/0

pointer
19:45 IST, October 28th 2020
Flick & Four!

Padikkal's gentle flick gets him a boundary off Pattinson's first delivery. Bangalore are 26/0

pointer
19:42 IST, October 28th 2020
Back-to-back boundaries for Padikkal

Paddikal takes on Krunal Pandya, gets consecutive boundaries. Bangalore are 21/0

