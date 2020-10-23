IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai To Bowl First After Stand-in Captain Pollard Wins The Toss

The two teams have featured in several iconic matches over the years. The contest is a much anticipated one, as it will define Chennai's fortunes of their Dream11 IPL stint this year.

19:21 IST, October 23rd 2020 Can Mumbai restrict Chennai to a manageable total? Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway

19:15 IST, October 23rd 2020 Veteran leggie Imran Tahir finally gets to play his first game of Dream11 IPL 2020 #ParasakthiExpress all set for departure at Platform No. 99. 😍🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/JoqD8asgpE — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020

19:07 IST, October 23rd 2020 Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for this Friday blockbuster Match 41. Chennai Super Kings XI: S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur https://t.co/8EserTXdfa #CSKvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020 Match 41. Mumbai Indians XI: S Tiwary, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah https://t.co/8EserTXdfa #CSKvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

19:05 IST, October 23rd 2020 Kieron Pollard will be leading Mumbai against arch-rivals Chennai in tonight's clash 🚨 Official statement on Rohit Sharma 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #CSKvMIhttps://t.co/nCHZI9s76l — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 23, 2020

19:03 IST, October 23rd 2020 Mumbai to field first in their second round-robin match against Chennai The coin lands in stand-in captain Kieron Pollard's favor and Mumbai will be chasing

18:57 IST, October 23rd 2020 MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya seem to be having a very important conversation before the arch-rivals Mumbai & Chennai lock horns What do you reckon is the conversation between @msdhoni, @hardikpandya7 and @deepak_chahar9 ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4D8Riouxbx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

18:55 IST, October 23rd 2020 Ahead of the high-octane contest, brothers Deepak & Rahul Chahar have some fun before things get intense on the cricket field On field opponents, off field brothers 😎😎#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rw6qXB3fx0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

18:51 IST, October 23rd 2020 Which of these two fiercest rivals will gain the upper hand tonight? The stage is set for Match 41 - #CSKvMI



Who are you rooting for ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hXLNmcV6Ej — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

18:49 IST, October 23rd 2020 On the occasion of leggie Karn Sharma's birthday, here's a look at all his accomplishments on the cricket field To even more Kalakkal stats in the making. #SuperBirthday 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/vp56Xtilu5 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020

18:47 IST, October 23rd 2020 The former champions will be hoping to win their remaining games of Dream11 IPL 2020 Willows United. 🏏#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/hRNej2z0F1 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020

