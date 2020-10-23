IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai To Bowl First After Stand-in Captain Pollard Wins The Toss

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
#ParasakthiExpress all set for departure at Platform No. 99. 😍🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/JoqD8asgpE— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020
Match 41. Chennai Super Kings XI: S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur https://t.co/8EserTXdfa #CSKvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
Match 41. Mumbai Indians XI: S Tiwary, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah https://t.co/8EserTXdfa #CSKvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
🚨 Official statement on Rohit Sharma 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #CSKvMIhttps://t.co/nCHZI9s76l— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 23, 2020
The coin lands in stand-in captain Kieron Pollard's favor and Mumbai will be chasing
What do you reckon is the conversation between @msdhoni, @hardikpandya7 and @deepak_chahar9 ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4D8Riouxbx— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
On field opponents, off field brothers 😎😎#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rw6qXB3fx0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
The stage is set for Match 41 - #CSKvMI— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
Who are you rooting for ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hXLNmcV6Ej
To even more Kalakkal stats in the making. #SuperBirthday 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/vp56Xtilu5— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020
Willows United. 🏏#WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/hRNej2z0F1— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 23, 2020
