IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai To Bowl First After Stand-in Captain Pollard Wins The Toss

The two teams have featured in several iconic matches over the years. The contest is a much anticipated one, as it will define Chennai's fortunes of their Dream11 IPL stint this year.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
19:21 IST, October 23rd 2020
Can Mumbai restrict Chennai to a manageable total?

Stay Tuned as live-action gets underway

pointer
19:15 IST, October 23rd 2020
Veteran leggie Imran Tahir finally gets to play his first game of Dream11 IPL 2020

 

pointer
19:07 IST, October 23rd 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of both sides for this Friday blockbuster

 

pointer
19:05 IST, October 23rd 2020
Kieron Pollard will be leading Mumbai against arch-rivals Chennai in tonight's clash

 

pointer
19:03 IST, October 23rd 2020
Mumbai to field first in their second round-robin match against Chennai

The coin lands in stand-in captain Kieron Pollard's favor and Mumbai will be chasing

pointer
18:57 IST, October 23rd 2020
MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya seem to be having a very important conversation before the arch-rivals Mumbai & Chennai lock horns

 

pointer
18:55 IST, October 23rd 2020
Ahead of the high-octane contest, brothers Deepak & Rahul Chahar have some fun before things get intense on the cricket field

 

pointer
18:51 IST, October 23rd 2020
Which of these two fiercest rivals will gain the upper hand tonight?

 

pointer
18:49 IST, October 23rd 2020
On the occasion of leggie Karn Sharma's birthday, here's a look at all his accomplishments on the cricket field

 

pointer
18:47 IST, October 23rd 2020
The former champions will be hoping to win their remaining games of Dream11 IPL 2020

 

COMMENT

