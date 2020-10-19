IPL 2020 Live Updates: Buttler Guides Rajasthan To Victory, Defeat Chennai By 7 Wickets

Quick links:
Skipper Smith & Buttler have guided Rajasthan to victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai. As a result, Rajasthan move to the 5th spot on the IPL 2020 points table
Jos Buttler back amongst runs, smashes his second 50 of IPL 2020. Rajasthan need 23 off 32
FIFTY!@josbuttler brings up a well made half-century. This is his 11th in IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/uxXirAYkMI— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020
Skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler continue to keep the scoreboard ticking. Rajasthan are 96/3
Such a tough batsmen to bowl to is Buttler. You bowl straight, give him no room... he has the great skill to carve the ball towards cover and whip it on the leg side too. And with wonderful timing. So basically he scores easily off good balls too. Class act! 🙏👏👏👏#CSKvsRR— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 19, 2020
Jos Buttler has broken his shackled smacking Thakur for a four and six to up the scoring rate in the chase. Rajasthan are 78/3
Rajasthan need 60 runs in 54 balls
MS Dhoni picked his 150th dismissal of the IPL as he grabbed a stunning catch dismiss Sanju Samson for a duck, Watch it here
After Chahar, Dhoni has exhausted Hazlewood's four overs as well. The Australian speedster has ended with 1 wicket while giving away just 19 runs
With 8 overs being bowled in the second innings, MS Dhoni has exhausted the quota of Chahar's 4 overs. The speedster has ended his spell with 2 wickets giving away just 18 runs.
We are Back in the game top spell with new ball @deepak_chahar9 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #josh 💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 19, 2020
