IPL 2020 Live Updates: Buttler Guides Rajasthan To Victory, Defeat Chennai By 7 Wickets

Rajasthan and Chennai lock horns in the 37th match of the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi as the race to qualifiers gets intense.

Jitesh Vachhatani
IPL 2020
Rajasthan and Chennai lock horns in the 37th match of the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi as the race to qualifiers gets intense.
22:53 IST, October 19th 2020
Buttler - Smith guide Rajasthan to victory

Skipper Smith & Buttler have guided Rajasthan to victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai. As a result, Rajasthan move to the 5th spot on the IPL 2020 points table

22:40 IST, October 19th 2020
Buttler smashes 50

Jos Buttler back amongst runs, smashes his second 50 of IPL 2020. Rajasthan need 23 off 32

 

22:38 IST, October 19th 2020
Smith and Buttler ride towards victory

Skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler continue to keep the scoreboard ticking. Rajasthan are 96/3

22:31 IST, October 19th 2020
Tough batsmen to bowl to: Manjrekar on Buttler

 

22:28 IST, October 19th 2020
Buttler takes on Thakur

Jos Buttler has broken his shackled smacking Thakur for a four and six to up the scoring rate in the chase. Rajasthan are 78/3

22:25 IST, October 19th 2020
11 overs done, Rajasthan are 66/3

Rajasthan need 60 runs in 54 balls

22:15 IST, October 19th 2020
WATCH: MS Dhoni's one-handed grab to dismiss Samson

MS Dhoni picked his 150th dismissal of the IPL as he grabbed a stunning catch dismiss Sanju Samson for a duck, Watch it here

22:13 IST, October 19th 2020
Hazlewood finishes his four overs

After Chahar, Dhoni has exhausted Hazlewood's four overs as well. The Australian speedster has ended with 1 wicket while giving away just 19 runs

22:08 IST, October 19th 2020
Chahar ends his quota of 4 overs

With 8 overs being bowled in the second innings, MS Dhoni has exhausted the quota of Chahar's 4 overs. The speedster has ended his spell with 2 wickets giving away just 18 runs.

21:59 IST, October 19th 2020
Harbhajan Singh heaps praise on Chahar

 

 

