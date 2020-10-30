Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Snap Punjab's Unbeaten Streak With A 7-wicket Win

This is a must-win fixture for both sides as a loss in this game will pretty much end the team's chances of making it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
23:05 IST, October 30th 2020
Steve Smith leads from the front as Rajasthan snap Punjab's winning streak by 7 wickets

Rajasthan do the double over Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020

pointer
23:00 IST, October 30th 2020
Premier pacer Mohammed Shami concedes 19 runs in the 17th over

Rajasthan are 175/3 after 17 overs

pointer
22:58 IST, October 30th 2020
Rajasthan nearing a famous win

Rajasthan are 171/3 in the 17th over

pointer
22:47 IST, October 30th 2020
Rajasthan were running away with the game before a huge misunderstanding ended the dangerous Sanju Samson's stay in the middle

 

pointer
22:43 IST, October 30th 2020
Is there a twist in the tale?

Rajasthan are 145/3 after 14.2 overs

pointer
22:39 IST, October 30th 2020
Steve Smith-Sanju Samson making Rajasthan's run chase look very easy

Rajasthan are 144/2 after 14 overs

pointer
22:31 IST, October 30th 2020
Skipper Steve Smith makes an impact straightaway

Rajasthan are 119/2 after 12 overs

pointer
22:26 IST, October 30th 2020
Robin Uthappa fails to time the ball as Nicholas Pooran takes a good catch

Rajasthan are 111/2 after 10.5 overs

pointer
22:26 IST, October 30th 2020
50 partnership comes up between Robin Uthappa & Sanju Samson

Rajasthan are 111/1

pointer
22:19 IST, October 30th 2020
100 up for Rajasthan before the halfway mark

Rajasthan are 101/1 after 9.3 overs

