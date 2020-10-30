IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Snap Punjab's Unbeaten Streak With A 7-wicket Win

This is a must-win fixture for both sides as a loss in this game will pretty much end the team's chances of making it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

23:05 IST, October 30th 2020 Steve Smith leads from the front as Rajasthan snap Punjab's winning streak by 7 wickets Rajasthan do the double over Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020

23:00 IST, October 30th 2020 Premier pacer Mohammed Shami concedes 19 runs in the 17th over Rajasthan are 175/3 after 17 overs

22:58 IST, October 30th 2020 Rajasthan nearing a famous win Rajasthan are 171/3 in the 17th over

22:47 IST, October 30th 2020 Rajasthan were running away with the game before a huge misunderstanding ended the dangerous Sanju Samson's stay in the middle WICKET!



Sanju Samson is run-out for 48. A twist in the tale you reckon?



Live - https://t.co/vJFQUJHESG #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/LdupkD7bDc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 30, 2020

22:43 IST, October 30th 2020 Is there a twist in the tale? Rajasthan are 145/3 after 14.2 overs

22:39 IST, October 30th 2020 Steve Smith-Sanju Samson making Rajasthan's run chase look very easy Rajasthan are 144/2 after 14 overs

22:31 IST, October 30th 2020 Skipper Steve Smith makes an impact straightaway Rajasthan are 119/2 after 12 overs

22:26 IST, October 30th 2020 Robin Uthappa fails to time the ball as Nicholas Pooran takes a good catch Rajasthan are 111/2 after 10.5 overs

22:26 IST, October 30th 2020 50 partnership comes up between Robin Uthappa & Sanju Samson Rajasthan are 111/1

22:19 IST, October 30th 2020 100 up for Rajasthan before the halfway mark Rajasthan are 101/1 after 9.3 overs

