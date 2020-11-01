IPL 2020 Live Updates: Which Of These Two Former Champions Will Live To Fight Another Day?

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 54th match of the tournament as a confident Rajasthan unit take on Kolkata on Sunday, November 1. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The upcoming match is a reverse encounter for the two sides after Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs on September 30. As of now, both sides have registered six wins out of their 13 matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain Eoin Morgan ready for Rajasthan challenge

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Rajasthan weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Kolkata vs Rajasthan weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for cricketing action. Temperatures of around 29°C are expected during the course of the match. Furthermore, as per the Kolkata vs Rajasthan weather forecast, the humidity levels are expected to range around 54% during the same time.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Rajasthan pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. In the 22 Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue so far, the average first-innings score has been 173. As evidenced from the results of those matches, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first since the Kolkata vs Rajasthan pitch report indicates chasing teams have lost 12 matches here this season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Rajasthan live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, November 1. For Kolkata vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Kolkata vs Rajasthan live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Kolkata vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kolkata vs Rajasthan live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.