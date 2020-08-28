IPL 2020: Mike Hesson Opens Up On Virat Kohli- Aaron Finch Opening Speculations

The Director of Operations of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson has made it crystal clear that the team will not disclose their playing combinations which also includes the opening combination where it was speculated that skipper Virat Kohli would be opening the batting along with RCB's new recruit Aaron Finch.

The Australian limited-overs skipper was roped in by the three-time finalists during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year.

‘You just have to wait’: Mike Hesson

”It’s really interesting because I did a couple of hours of press conferences yesterday, and never ever talked about where Virat will bat or where Aaron Finch is going to bat. And apparently, they are both batting together. I think, the reality, from a coaching point of view, is that we won’t actually be telling anybody until our first team is announced on exactly what our lineup is. Because that’s our strategy. We want to keep it up on our sleeves, in terms of where will we use players,” said Hesson in a video uploaded by the Royal Challengers Bangalore's social media handle. “No doubts, we will be asked many many questions about who’s going to bat where, but you just have to wait. We are aware of what we want but we want to keep our opposition guessing as well.” he added.

RCB squad for IPL 2020 season

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

The RCB squad for the IPL 2020 season includes several of their veteran cricketers like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers along some newcomers like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn.

