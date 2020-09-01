IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Click A 'Perfect' Picture Of The Charismatic Pandya Brothers

After all the fun and games in the last few months, the Pandya brothers- Hardik & Krunal have finally got back to business in order to get into the groove as the marquee tournament nears.

In a picture posted by the reigning champions on their official Twitter handle, the two brothers were seen having a chat with each other during what supposedly happens to be MI's first training session as the star all-rounders were spotted in the Mumbai team's new training jerseys. The four-time winners captioned it as 'Two Brothers. Running together. With a smile on their face. Perfect!'

Recently, Hardik shared a throwback picture where the two brothers can be seen posing for the cameras.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali i.e. November 10. MI players are staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

The multiple-time champions unveiled their new jersey on Sunday and they will be hoping that it would help them in winning the IPL title in an even year and if they manage to get the job done, then they would be the second team after CSK to retain their title successfully and would also win their record fifth IPL crown.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma seems to be a man on a mission as he was seen sweating it out during the training camp that had taken place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai prior to the team's departure to the Middle Eastern country. Rohit who has led MI to four IPL triumphs was seen running as a part of the warm-up exercise before hitting the nets. During the net session, the dashing opener was seen playing a wide range of shots that included his signature pull shot, late cut, hook shot, cover-drive, and a few defensive shots as well.