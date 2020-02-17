IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Full List Of Fixtures, Venues, Timings And Team Line-up

The IPL 2020 season is just more than a month away and the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend their crown when they open their campaign against their fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 29. The team boast some of the best players in their ranks but are always a slow starter in the tournament. This season, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to make a strong start to their campaign. Here is the full list of fixtures for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians made some big signings in the auction by acquiring services of the Australia’s big-hitting batsman Chris Lynn for ₹2 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹8 crore.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Mumbai Indians full fixtures

March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mumbai

April 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Hyderabad

April 5: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4:00 PM Mumbai

April 8: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Mohali

April 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Kolkata

April 15: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Mumbai

April 24: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Chennai

April 28: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Mumbai

May 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mumbai

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Delhi

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mumbai

May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur

May 17 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Bengaluru

IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians team 2020

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary.

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

