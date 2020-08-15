IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Top 5 Highest Run-getters Of All-time Ft. Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of titles won. The Mumbai-based franchise has won four IPL titles, which is the most for a single franchise. Mumbai Indians are always considered as favourites going into the tournament and this time it is expected to be no different.

However, Mumbai Indians' prowess wasn't the same during the initial years of the league. They had to wait as many as five years before laying their hands on the coveted trophy. It was in 2013 when Mumbai Indians won their first IPL trophy under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and since then, there has been no looking back for the franchise.

There's no denying that Rohit Sharma has been Mumbai Indians' talisman but there have also been several other players who have immensely contributed to the team's success. Let's take a look at Mumbai Indians' top-5 run-getters of all-time -

1. Rohit Sharma - Matches: 143, Runs: 3,728

Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and since then the right-hander has been the linchpin of the franchise's batting. The swashbuckling player has scored 3,728 runs in 143 matches at an average of 31.86. He also has a more than acceptable strike-rate of over 130. Rohit Sharma has also scored 28 fifties and 1 century for them. Rohit Sharma's form will be crucial in determining how far the Mumbai Indians go in the IPL 2020.

2. Kieron Pollard - Matches: 148, Runs: 2,755

Kieron Pollard is one of the most experienced players in the IPL. The West Indian was picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2010 and since then, he has been a crucial part of the team. Kieron Pollard has amassed 2,755 runs in 148 matches at an average of 28.69. The remarkable thing about Kieron Pollard is his astonishing strike-rate of 146.77. The all-rounder has scored 14 fifties for them.

3. Ambati Rayudu - Matches: 114, Runs: 2,416

Ambati Rayudu, who joined the Mumbai Indians camp in 2010, went on to play for them till 2017. The Hyderabad batsman was a key player in the middle-order, who had the ability to play according to the situation. Rayudu scored 2,416 runs for the Mumbai outfit in 114 matches with the help of 14 fifties. The CSK player was also a part of several successful run chases during his stint with the Mumbai Indians.

4. Sachin Tendulkar - Matches: 78, Runs: 2,334

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was the pillar of Mumbai Indians' batting line-up during the initial years of the IPL. The 'Master-Blaster' featured in 78 matches for the franchise where he scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83 and strike-rate of 119.81. He also scored 13 fifties and one century in the process. Sachin Tendulkar, who now mentors the franchise, had also won the Orange Cap in 2010 when he scored 618 runs from 15 matches.

5. Lendl Simmons - Matches: 29, Runs: 1,079

Lendl Simmons was a part of the Mumbai Indians from 2014-17. The West Indies international played sensationally in the first couple of seasons for them. His breakthrough year in the IPL came in 2015 when he scored 540 runs in 13 matches and guided Mumbai to their second IPL title. In his IPL career, Simmons played 29 matches and notched 1,079 runs at an average of 39.96 and strikes rate of 129.64. Simmons also scored 11 fifties and 1 ton in the process.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM