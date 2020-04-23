IPL 2020 Postponed: West Indies Players Await WICB Clearing Dues From International Games

The coronavirus outbreak has massively impacted the lives of people across the globe. All major sporting competitions have come to a halt, which is why sporting organizations, leagues and teams alike, have suffered huge losses. The much-anticipated IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI currently as the situation in the country doesn't look promising. Several cricket boards across the globe have taken a financial hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

West Indies Cricket Board having a tough time financially

Now, West Indies players are facing another challenge as their match fees (since January) haven't been paid by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). The fees were supposed to be paid by the end of February 2020 under normal circumstances but with the coronavirus pandemic, the WICB is facing a severe cash crunch which has resulted in delayed payments.

The international players have been not paid any match fees for their home series against Ireland in January (three ODIs and three T20Is) and the Sri Lanka tour in February-March (three ODIs and two T20Is). The international women aren't paid either for the four matches they played in the T20 World Cup, played in February-March in Australia.

According to Wayne Lewis, the secretary of the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA), the West Indies women have received the prize money from the T20 World Cup but their match fees is yet to be paid. The same is the case with West Indies men's white-ball squads, who haven't been paid either. Lewis said WIPA was in contact with CWI to ensure the money is paid as quickly as possible to the players. Lewis also said that CWI had informed WIPA about the cash crunch well in advance.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave also assured saying that the payments would be made in the near future. Grave told ESPNcricinfo that Cricket West Indies is facing a tough time financially and added that while all of their contracted players have received their salaries and allowances and some players have received prize money and match fees, there is still money that is outstanding and they are trying to settle these player payments as a priority.

Many West Indies superstars were expected to play in the IPL 2020, but should the tournament not take place this year at all, they will not be paid by their respective IPL franchises.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER