IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Full Fixtures, Schedule, Venues, Timings

The schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament opener will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. The league phase will end on May 17. The cash-rich league will start just 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa which will end on March 18.

Rajasthan Royals had won the inaugural edition of the IPL way back in 2008. Since then, the Royals haven't been able to replicate their performance and has had to deal with setbacks like being banned in 2015 and 2016. Rajasthan has tried to create a strong core team ahead of IPL 2020 and it is highly possible that the team will qualify for the playoffs in 2020. Let's have a look at the Rajasthan Royals fixtures in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals full fixtures

1. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - April 2 - 8:00 PM - Chennai

2. Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - April 5 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/ Guwahati

3. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - April 9 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/ Guwahati

4. SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - April 12 - 4:00 PM - Hyderabad

5. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - April 15 - 8:00 PM - Mumbai

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - April 18 - 8:00 PM - Bangalore

7. Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad - April 21 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/ Guwahati

8. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Hyderabad - April 25 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/ Guwahati

9. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - April 29 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/Guwahati

10. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - May 2 - 8:00 PM - Kolkata

11. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - May 4 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/ Guwahati

12. Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - May 8 - 8:00 PM - Mohali

13. Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - May 11 - 8:00 PM - Jaipur/Guwahati

14. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - May 13 - 8:00 PM - Delhi

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI