IPL 2020: RCB Full Fixtures List, Venues, Timing And Complete Schedule

The schedule for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is officially out. All eight franchises are gearing up for the mega T20 event. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side upgraded their squad during the recently concluded auction. They will launch their IPL 2020 campaign with a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31. Let's take a look at the complete schedule for the RCB unit.

IPL 2020 Schedule: RCB full fixtures

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – March 31 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

2. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 5 – 4:00 PM – Mumbai

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – April 7 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

4. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 10 – 8:00 PM – Delhi

5. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 14 – 8:00 PM – Mohali

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – April 18 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – April 22 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

8. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 25 – 8:00 PM – To be decided

9. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 27 – 8:00 PM – Chennai

10. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – May 3 – 4:00 PM – Bengaluru

11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – May 5 – 8:00 PM – Hyderabad

12. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – May 10 – 8:00 PM – Kolkata

13. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – May 14 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

14. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – May 17 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

IPL 2020: RCB Squad 2020

Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2020.

1. Virat Kohli (captain)

2. Gurkeerat Singh

3. Devdutt Padikkal

4. Aaron Finch

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali

7. Pawan Negi

8. Washington Sundar

9. Chris Morris

10. Isuru Udana

11. Pavan Deshpande

12. AB de Villiers

13. Parthiv Patel

14. Josh Philippe

15. Yuzvendra Chahal

16. Mohammed Siraj

17. Umesh Yadav

18. Navdeep Saini

19. Kane Richardson

20. Dale Steyn

21. Shahbaz Ahmed

