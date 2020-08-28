IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Urges The 'Paltan' To Get Ready As The Marquee Tournament Nears

It seems that Rohit Sharma just cannot wait to lead the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. He will be back on the cricket field after six months and at the same time, will be hoping to lead MI to their record fifth IPL crown. As the marquee tournament nears, Rohit has asked his team and the fans to get ready for the main event.

'Get ready': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Hitman' had posted an image of him holding his lethal weapon i.e. his bat in his right hand and is seemingly gearing up for the team's practice session. Sharma captioned it as 'Paltan, get ready'.

The Mumbai Indians players had reached UAE last week and Rohit Sharma & Co. are staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out during the training camp that had taken place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai prior to the team's departure to the Middle Eastern country. Rohit who has led MI to four IPL triumphs was seen running as a part of the warm-up exercise before hitting the nets. During the net session, the dashing opener was seen playing a wide range of shots that included his signature pull shot, late cut, hook shot, cover-drive, and a few defensive shots as well.

The IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

