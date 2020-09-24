IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma Opens Up On His Whirlwind Knock As Mumbai Beat Kolkata

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma revealed how he made batting look easy in the first innings against Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The reigning champions registered an emphatic win by 49 runs to add the first two points in their tally. The 'Hitman' top-scored for Mumbai with a stellar 54-ball 80 at a strike rate of 148.15 that included three boundaries and six maximums. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his blistering knock.

'The wicket was good': Rohit Sharma

"It was only two players from the 2014 squad. It was all about how we executed our plans today, we were in good positions and it was all about being ruthless. The wicket was good and dew was coming down. I back myself to play the pull shots and have practiced quite a bit. Pretty happy with the performance of my squad. All my shots were good can't pick one. I haven't played a lot of cricket in the last six months' time and was looking to spend some time in the middle. It didn't come out well in the first innings but glad to have done it tonight", said the Mumbai captain during the post-match interview.

Rohit's opposite number Dinesh Karthik admitted that they had a 'pretty rusty' day on the cricket field and at the same time, he also added that it was too early to analyse things as of now.

"I think we had areas to do well in bat and ball. I think it was a pretty rusty day to be honest, I don't want to get too analytical about it but it's ok the boys realise where they could have done better. Couple of the guys - Cummins and Morgan - just finished their quarantine today, it is hard - playing in the heat and getting used to the conditions. Don't want to be too analytical, the boys put in a good effort. I haven't had the conversation about that with Baz, will let you know by the next game", he said.

Mumbai add the first two points in their tally

Earning their first two points in the Dream 11 IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated Kolkata by 49 runs on Tuesday to bag their first two points of the season. The Mumbai Paltan put up complete performance as they dominated with both - the bat and the ball as well. While skipper Rohit Sharma led the squad from the front helping Mumbai set up a target of 196, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah along with James Pattison ensured that Kolkata never got going.

In response to Mumbai's stiff target, Kolkata had a very slow start as openers Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill failed to fire. Despite the early losses, skipper Dinesh Karthik promoted himself up the order and steadied the innings along with Nitish Rana on the other end.

After skipper Karthik was trapped plumb by Rahul Chahar, Kolkata fans expected fireworks as Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan paired up, however, the Mumbai Paltan kept the beasts caged, and eventually the Caribbean power-hitter was castled by Jasprit Bumrah. Morgan was also sent back in the same over as well when the premier speedster had him caught behind. The former champions lost the plot after that one good over from 'Boom Boom'.

(Image Courtesy: @mipaltan)