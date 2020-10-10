IPL 2020: Skipper Shreyas Iyer Says Delhi Cannot Take Anything Lightly Despite Big Win

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer was a very happy man after his team got the better of northern rivals Rajasthan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday by 46 runs. Delhi scored 184/8 in their 20 overs after they were put in to bat by Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith. In reply, the former champions never got going in their run-chase and were eventually bundled out for 138 with two balls to spare. By the virtue of this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side have made it to the summit of the points table with 10 points from six games.

'I'm really happy': Shreyas Iyer

"I'm really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We thought it was an under-par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favor. I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. Even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings is commendable. I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on this. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well", said Iyer during the post-match interview.

His opposite number Steve Smith revealed why the 2008 winners are not able to get the job done and what they need to do in order to get back to winning ways and bring their campaign back on track.

"We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way. The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit sloppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs. We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have. Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow". he said.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his two important scalps that derailed Rajasthan's momentum, said that he is in very good space both physically and mentally.

"One of the important things in this bowling attack is that most bowlers can bowl at any moment. It is sort of a role where you can put your hand up and be brave about it. Credit goes to the backroom staff. I am in a very good space mentally and physically and it really shows. Really enjoying myself in both those spaces. I just need to take it out to practice once the planning is done and then go out and express myself. I did use the carrom ball in the powerplay once or twice. It is just about how much you want to use it in the powerplay when you're ahead of the game. I got a brilliant catch and getting that Jos (Buttler's) wicket was important. But the ball was soaking wet after the powerplay and the sweat didn't help either. In a lot of positions, my body is taking over psychologically. I just don't want to land awkwardly and put weight on it. But it is important that I look after myself and not stretch it", the veteran offie said.

