IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Pat Cummins Was Sold For Rs. 15.5 Crore

Cricket News

IPL 2020: Pat Cummins became one of the most expensive overseas buys in the Indian Premier League. He was bought for Rs 15.5 cr in the recent auction.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

The recent auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were recently held on December 19, 2019 in Kolkata. Australian pacer Pat Cummins became a record buy in the history of IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shed out Rs. 15.5 cr for his services ahead of the 2020 season. Former KKR skipper Sourav Ganguly, who was also named as BCCI chief, gave his opinion behind the big bucks spent on Pat Cummins.

Also   Read | IPL auction live updates: Mumbai Indians outbid CSK to land Nathan Coulter-Nile   

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the upcoming season

   Also   Read | IPL auction live updates: Pat Cummins joins KKR, becomes most expensive overseas player

IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly reveals why Pat Cummins went for Rs. 15.5 cr

Pat Cummins attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to Rs 14 crore, Kolkata barged in and stole the player for a record amount. Australia’s Pat Cummins surpassed Ben Stokes’ record to become the most expensive overseas buy. The England all-rounder was previously sold to Rising Pune Supergiant at IPL auctions 2017 for Rs 14.5 crore. 

In a report from an Indian publication, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said, "I don’t think (Cummins’ price being high). It has a lot to do with demand. Especially these small auctions bringing players in go after go. Ben Stokes became a part of this small auction and that’s why his value went off the roof of 14 crore."

Another Aussie went for big money as Glenn Maxwell was picked up for 10.75 crores by former employers - Kings XI Punjab.

Also   Read | IPL auction live updates: U-19 stars Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal become millionaires  

Also   Read | IPL 2020 likely to take place from March 28-May 24 next year: Report   

IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum declares Dinesh Karthik as KKR captain for next season

Also   Read | Gautam Gambhir gives Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer 'Capital' advice for ODI batting

Published:
COMMENT
