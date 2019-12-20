IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Pat Cummins Was Sold For Rs. 15.5 Crore

The recent auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were recently held on December 19, 2019 in Kolkata. Australian pacer Pat Cummins became a record buy in the history of IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shed out Rs. 15.5 cr for his services ahead of the 2020 season. Former KKR skipper Sourav Ganguly, who was also named as BCCI chief, gave his opinion behind the big bucks spent on Pat Cummins.

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the upcoming season

After an amazing day at the #IPLAuction, here's our 23-man squad for #IPL2020!



IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly reveals why Pat Cummins went for Rs. 15.5 cr

Pat Cummins attracted a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. But after the price went up to Rs 14 crore, Kolkata barged in and stole the player for a record amount. Australia’s Pat Cummins surpassed Ben Stokes’ record to become the most expensive overseas buy. The England all-rounder was previously sold to Rising Pune Supergiant at IPL auctions 2017 for Rs 14.5 crore.

In a report from an Indian publication, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said, "I don’t think (Cummins’ price being high). It has a lot to do with demand. Especially these small auctions bringing players in go after go. Ben Stokes became a part of this small auction and that’s why his value went off the roof of 14 crore."

Another Aussie went for big money as Glenn Maxwell was picked up for 10.75 crores by former employers - Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum declares Dinesh Karthik as KKR captain for next season

