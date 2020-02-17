IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Fixtures, Schedule, Venues, Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been playing some consistent cricket for years now. However, they have lifted the title only once. SRH won their first IPL title back in 2016 and since then, they have failed to add any silverware to their trophy cabinet. This season, the Hyderabad side will be looking to lay their hands on the title.

For this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained most of their squad including youngsters like Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma. They have also roped in some promising youngsters during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction.

IPL 2020 Schedule: SRH full fixtures

April 1 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 7 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 12 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 4:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 16 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 19 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Chennai

April 21 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 26 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 30 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 3 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Delhi

May 5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

May 12 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 15 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

IPL 2020 Schedule: SRH team 2020

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.

