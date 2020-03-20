IPL 2020: SRH Gets Creative In Latest Safety From Coronavirus Tweet

The BCCI has the IPL postponed to April 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has now penetrated into the Indian subcontinent. Teams remain on high alert due to the current coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the globe, urging fans to remain indoors and take care of their health. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have gone one step ahead and gotten creative with the coronavirus precaution message on their official Twitter handle.

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad team 2020

IPL 2020 postponed to April 15, 2020

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

IPL 2020: SRH gets creative in their latest safety from coronavirus tweet

The next few weeks will be extremely crucial for India as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country. As things stand, only time will reveal if IPL 2020 will be held this year or not. In a bid to encourage responsible behaviour from their fans and spread awareness about the severity of the issue, SRH have put together a creative message strategy which they shared on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

Giving you all a reason to smile on #InternationalDayofHappiness!



Stay safe and stay at home 😊#WorldHappinessDay #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/tLJ8LqX6Dz — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 20, 2020

