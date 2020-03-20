The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

IPL 2020: SRH Gets Creative In Latest Safety From Coronavirus Tweet

Cricket News

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad get creative with their coronavirus tweet. It remains to be seen whether BCCI will give the green light for this year's IPL.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

The BCCI has the IPL postponed to April 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has now penetrated into the Indian subcontinent. Teams remain on high alert due to the current coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the globe, urging fans to remain indoors and take care of their health. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have gone one step ahead and gotten creative with the coronavirus precaution message on their official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad team 2020

IPL 2020 postponed to April 15, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

IPL 2020: SRH gets creative in their latest safety from coronavirus tweet

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

The next few weeks will be extremely crucial for India as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country. As things stand, only time will reveal if IPL 2020 will be held this year or not. In a bid to encourage responsible behaviour from their fans and spread awareness about the severity of the issue, SRH have put together a creative message strategy which they shared on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad team 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE