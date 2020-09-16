IPL 2020: 'The Conditions So Far Have Been Neutral', Says Amit Mishra On UAE Wickets

Delhi Capitals' frontline spinner Amit Mishra feels it's too early to decide whether the pitches in UAE will offer any assistance to spinners in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). UAE pitches are generally on the slower side. However, Mishra feels that teams will have a clearer picture only when the tournament starts.

'The conditions so far have been neutral': Amit Mishra

"The conditions so far have been neutral - I can't say if they favour the batsmen or the bowlers more. When we start playing, then we will have a clearer picture and can say whether it is helping the batsmen or the bowlers more," said Mishra in a statement to nes agency ANI.

"We are really positive, but in T20 cricket, you know it is hard to promise a win because all teams are so competitive and have quality players in their ranks," he said. "We also have a lot of match-winners in our team, and we will do our preparations according to each team. We cannot underestimate any team, and need to treat everyone equally," the veteran spinner who needs 14 more scalps to become the leading wicket-taker in IPL, added.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around. DC will kick off their campaign when they lock horns against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 20.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)

