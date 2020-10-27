IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Talks About His Whirlwind Knock After Hyderabad's Mammoth Win

Wriddhiman Saha said that he took his chances after his whirlwind knock against Delhi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday. Saha, who was included in the playing XI ahead of Jonny Bairstow made it count as he scored a 45-ball blistering 87 and was also involved in a 107-run opening stand with his skipper David Warner after the Orange Army was put in to bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer.

His impactful knock helped the former champions post 219/2 in their 20 overs. In reply, Delhi never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 131 in the final over. The 2016 winners registered an emphatic win by a mammoth 88 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Indian Test stumper was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding innings.

'I took my chances in the Powerplay': Wriddhiman Saha

"I got the opportunity for the second time this year and took my chances in the powerplay. Initially, the ball was holding a bit but I took my chances and went after it after the pitch eased out. I'm happy I got selected for the Tests in Australia. We are looking forward to winning the last two matches for the Sunrisers and that's our target now," said Saha during the post-match presentation.

His captain David Warner said that they decided to take on their chances against two of Delhi's world-class bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

"The game before, we were disappointed with that chase. We defended last game, and with two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada we decided to go after it. I went a little 2009 and opened my front leg to take it on. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers. It's tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees. Difficult decision to leave Jonny out and get Saha in, and especially batting a batsman like Kane at 4. Incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible. Unfortunately, he's got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn't too bad. Shankar has a hamstring issue as well. As for Rashid, it is incredible that he's taking so many wickets and not going for runs, especially given the dew and the moisture here. We've got games at Sharjah to go so hopefully we can put on a show there", said Warner.

His opposite number Shreyas Iyer said that even though it is a big loss for them but they cannot bog down at this point of time.

"Definitely a big loss for us but you can't really bog down at this point of time. We still have two games left but one win is really important, that's what we are waiting for since the last three games. Back-to-back losses are definitely going to put us under the pump. The boys are really strong, really motivated and this loss is definitely going to motivate us. We lost the game in the powerplay itself. Getting 70 runs in the first six overs was really commendable and the way they went after our bowlers was amazing. We need to have that strong and positive mindset. These losses are not going to put us down. As a team, we have been doing amazing throughout so these few matches shouldn't get into our heads", he said.

