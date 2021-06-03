IPL 2021: BCCI Can Cut Foreign Players Salary, Pay On PRO-RATA If They Don't Join In UAE

It has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with stringent rules for the foreign players should they back out from participating in the remainder of the IPL 2021.

The IPL 2021 that had to be indefinitely suspended with immediate effect last month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be rescheduled later this year. However, many foreign players are set to give it a miss due to a packed international calendar.

BCCI set to deduct foreign players' salaries if they don't turn up for the second leg of IPL 2021?

As per reports, an official from the national cricket board has confirmed that the overseas players will have to bear the brunt in case they are unavailable for the second leg of the marquee tournament as they will face pay cuts.

“Yes it is correct, in case they (foreign players) can’t make it to UAE for IPL, franchises will be within their right to cut their salaries and pay them only on a pro-rata basis,” confirmed the BCCI official as quoted by Inside Sport.

IPL foreign players availability

As of now, England and Bangladesh players have been prohibited from taking part in the rescheduled IPL 2021. Last week, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team had made it clear that the English players will be rested during the second leg of the mega event and they would not be allowed to go and play cricket elsewhere since they have a full schedule that includes the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Even Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refrained veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and frontline pacer Mustafizur Rahman from taking part in the tournament. Meanwhile, there are no clarifications from Cricket Australia (CA) as of now.

IPL foreign players list

The overseas players who had participated in the IPL 2021 prior to its temporary suspension included the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, etc.