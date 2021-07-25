IPL 2021: BCCI Releases Full Match Schedule, Venues, Timings; MI Vs CSK To Clash First

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for the remaining matches of IPL 2021, which is slated to be held in the UAE. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The cash-rich league will re-start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame.

BCCI announces schedule for remainder of VIVO IPL 2021 in UAE.



The 14th season, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with the final taking place on 15th October.



More details here - https://t.co/ljH4ZrfAAC #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021

There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8). The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

Full schedule:

Delhi Capitals is currently on top of the points table with 12 points under its belt. Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are next on the list with 10 points each. Mumbai Indians is in the fourth position with eight points. All the four teams in the top-4 of the points table are looking good to qualify for the knockout stage. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals also have a chance of qualifying for the qualifiers. Sunrisers Hyderabad with just two points to its name is most likely to finish the tournament at the bottom of the table unless it turns the fortune around in the second leg.

The BCCI had postponed the tournament in May this year after a few players and staff members returned positive COVID-19 results. The cricketing body later confirmed that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE due to COVID-19 concerns in India. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently travelled to the UAE to finalise the plans with his counterparts in the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). After the IPL is over, the BCCI will get ready to host the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in collaboration with Oman and UAE cricket boards.

Image: PTI/IPL/Twitter

