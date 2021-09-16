IPL 2021: Brag Hogg Points Out A 'big Mistake' Kohli's RCB Has Made For UAE's Second Leg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore made a huge mistake by not picking all-rounders as replacements for the second-leg in UAE. RCB, which lost Daniel Sams and Washington Sundar ahead of the second leg, recently signed Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, and George Garton as replacements. However, Hogg feels that the star-studded side has missed the trick by not picking players who can both bat and bowl.

"RCB are in a different position, two big losses there are Daniel Sams and Washington Sundar, two all-rounders in that lower-order that gives good dimension with both bat and ball. That is going to be a huge loss for them and as replacements, they have got Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, and George Garton, who don't really match up with the all-rounders that they are missing. I think RCB has made a mistake by not going after all-rounders," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

'RCB will not make it to the grand finale'

Hogg further said that Harshal Patel will have to continue his good bowling form from the first leg of IPL 2021 in order for RCB to make it to the playoffs. Hogg also said that it would be interesting to see if Glenn Maxwell can carry his good form to the second phase in the UAE. Hogg said that with RCB needing to win just three out of seven games to qualify, they will manage to reach the knockout stage by the smallest of margins. Hogg, however, predicted that the Virat Kohli-led side will not make it to the grand finale because of the mistake they committed by not picking good all-rounders as replacements.

RCB's previous best performance in the IPL came in 2016 when the side had reached the final of the competition. For the next couple of seasons, RCB failed to even make it to the playoffs and kept losing matches at crucial junctures in the competition. However, the side made a comeback in 2020 and managed to reach the top four before losing another important match to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. RCB continued its good form from the 2020 edition and won five out of seven games in the first leg of IPL 2021. The team is currently placed third on the points table and will be eager to win its maiden title when the tournament resumes on Sunday.



Image: PTI