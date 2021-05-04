IPL 2021 Cancellation Timeline: From COVID Positive Players To Possible Resumption Window

After a successful outing in the UAE last year, the 14th edition of the IPL began on April 9 with a high-pitched clash between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now decided to suspend the tournament indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 29 out of 60 games have been played so far this season.

So what led to the suspension of the IPL in the first place? Let's find out without further ado.

April 3/4: Players test positive for COVID-19 before the tournament

In fact, it all started just a few days prior to the commencement of the tournament when Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal and Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner Axar Patel were tested positive for COVID-19.

Before these two, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana, 10 groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium, and, a member from the Chennai Super Kings content team had tested positive. However, in Rana's case, he had returned a negative test after a few days.

April 21-26: Cricketers pull out from the tournament due to COVID-19 fear

The players began to pull out during this phase. First, it was Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone who backed out citing 'Bio-Bubble' fatigue, and then the Australian trio of Andrew Tye (RR), as well as Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson backed out from the tournament citing personal reasons, and finally, Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the competition to support his kin and extended family fight COVID-19.

Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/stYywf3tBW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2021

Official Announcment:



Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

May 3: KKR, CSK members test positive

Ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders' league games against Royal Challengers Bangalore, two of KKR's players Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy were tested positive as a result of which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reschedule the game. Apart from that, a member of the Chennai Super Kings support staff was also tested positive and it was reportedly said that the CEO of the franchise Kasi Vishwanathan was also on the list. It was officially confirmed by CSK that their bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji is down with the virus.

May 4: BCCI postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely

Things got complicated on Tuesday, May 4 when Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, and, Sunrsiers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive as a result of which the players of both teams had to go into isolation, and eventually, the national cricket board made it official that the 14th edition of the marquee tournament has been suspended indefinitely.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

When will IPL 2021 resume?

There is no update yet as to when will IPL 2021 resume. However, for the fans wondering "Is IPL canceled?" no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The IPL 2021 postponed news was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not canceled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

Does the BCCI have a tournament window & what's at stake?

It will be interesting to see how the BCCI handles the deteriorating situation and if or not they are able to shift the competition to Mumbai, a city that is gravely affected by the coronavirus. Another option that BCCI could mull over if they fail to shift IPL 2021 to Mumbai is to arrange the tournament in September in the UAE, much like last year. However, it won't be easy as India will be busy playing a five-match Test series in England which ends on September 14 followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series at home vs South Africa.

There's a lot at stake financially for the BCCI when it comes to IPL, which is why they will have to find a slot for the tournament to be completed. The BCCI could consider scrapping the home series vs South Africa, which will give them a window of around one month to complete IPL 2021. With the T20 World Cup 2021 slated to be played in India from October 18, the arrangement of IPL 2021 between September 20 to October 10 could be an option BCCI would look at. The move will also ensure the availability of foreign players.

