IPL 2021: Candice Reacts As Husband Warner Gets Sacked As SRH Captain, Says 'we Are Good'

Australian cricketer David Warner's wife Candice was spotted playing golf on Monday, days after news of her husband being sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain emerged. According to Daily Mail, Candice was playing golf with her mother Kerry Falzon at the exclusive NSW Golf Club in Sydney. When asked about the controversy involving David, Candice said, "we are doing fine, we are good, Thank you." David has been replaced as captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Hyderabad and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who had led the team to the 2018 final, has been given the position by the management.

'Disappointed & shocked'

David, who is considered one of the best batsmen to ever play in the IPL, was not even included in the playing XI for Sunday's game against Rajasthan Royals, which SRH eventually lost by 55 runs. David was seen performing duties of the 12th man during the match as he was running up and down the field carrying water for the boys. It has been learnt that David was "disappointed" and "shocked" after he was informed about the captaincy change mid-season. SRH's Director of Cricket Tom Moody said that David has come to terms with the decision and has found the logic behind his exclusion from the playing XI.

Moody said that the team wanted to try a different combination for the remainder of the season and since other international players are in good touch, it was David who had to be excluded from the playing XI because of his not-so-good form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. David has scored 193 runs in 6 matches this season at an average of 32.16. However, the decision has not gone down well with the fans, who took the opportunity to remind the management that it was under David's leadership the franchise won its maiden IPL title in 2016.

Earlier, former South African cricketer Dale Steyn suggested that the decision to sack David may be linked to the comment he made earlier in the season, where he blamed "selectors" for keeping out Manish Pandey of playing XI despite some important contributions by the Karnataka batsman. Steyn went on to speculate that it might well be the last season for David with the Orange Army, adding "there's a lot of things that people are not aware of, which are happening behind closed doors".

(Image Credit: Candice/Instagram)

