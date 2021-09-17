IPL 2021: Check All The Details Regarding Ticket Prices In UAE And How To Buy Them Online

The IPL 2021 UAE leg will get underway from Sunday, September 19 with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super kings playing the first match of the UAE leg. Fans in UAE who had to watch the last edition of the tournament from their homes will be itching to get hold of the match tickets with only a limited number of fully vaccinated fans allowed inside the stadium.

With the matches being played across three venues mainly Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah the IPL 2021 ticket prices for matches has also been released.

IPL UAE ticket prices

According to a report published by Khaleej Times, fans wanting to catch the live action in Dubai and Sharjah will have to pay Dh 200 (INR 4,000). As per the report, the minimum IPL 2021 tickets price has been fixed at Dh 200 at the Sharjah Stadium, especially for the big matches involving the top teams. The report further states that tickets will be lot cheaper in Abu Dhabi which will host eight matches when the IPL resumes. Fans wanting to catch live action in Abu Dhabi will have to shell out just 60 dirhams (INR 1200).

How to buy IPL tickets online in UAE

Fans who want to buy tickets for the remaining matches of the tournament can go the official website www.iplt20.com as well as PlatinumList.net.

In order to buy IPL tickets online, one needs to follow these steps:

First thing that one has to do is to open the browser and enter the official website. After entering the website one has to click on the buy tickets option in the menubar. After entering the tickets option the person purchasing the ticket online will need to enter the details. After giving the details one can select the number of tickets that needs to purchase and then proceed with payment. Once the payment for the tickets is done, one can download the PDF file. While entering the stadium one has to take a screenshot or take a printout for entry.

About IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was postponed after multiple players and support staff returned positive tests ahead of the penultimate match of the first half of the season. The BCCI later announced that the remainder of the tournament had been moved to the UAE, keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders involved. The IPL 2021 UAE will be held between September 19 and October 15, days before the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The playoffs for IPL 2021 UAE leg will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the tournament last year after beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition in Dubai.