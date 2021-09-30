IPL 2021: 'Chennai Boys Everywhere We Go,' Bravo & Du Plessis Look Back At CPL Ceremony

Earlier this month, Chennai Super Kings' marquee players Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis faced each other in the finals of CPL 2021, and during the toss, the duo sang a song dedicated to their franchise. And now, both the players have revealed the reason for their decision to sing the song.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, du Plessis recalled the moment and said that the person who was conducting the toss referred to the duo as ‘Two CSK Boys’. Faf who was the captain of St Lucia Kings told, “When we went to the toss, the person who was conducting it was saying ‘two CSK boys’.” And that’s when St Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain Bravo pitched in the idea to Faf to sing the Chennai song, “We are Chennai boys and making all the noise wherever we go”, as the CSK players shared a happy moment.

Regarding his idea, Bravo told, “I was like, how about we sing out team song, ‘We are the Chennai boys’. He (Faf) said let’s go for it. And so we said, depending on whoever wins the toss, will start it and the next one will join,” to which Faf continued, “And then we looked at each other and we were like – let’s sing the song. We are proud of being part of CSK and that’s it.”

Towards the end of the video, Bravo, who has been donning the Yellow since 2011 was seen speaking about the strong bond between the team players. “The CSK bond, nothing can get between that. We are proud to represent the best franchise in IPL and we are the Chennai boys.”

Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo have both been an integral part of CSK for a long time, having joined the franchise back in 2011. The duo and have been instrumental in the success of the three-time IPL winners. As of this season, Faf has provided a strong start for the team as he has gathered 394 runs in ten innings, including four half-centuries. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has played six games so far and taken nine wickets at an economy of 7.05.

IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Thursday, 30th September at 7:30 pm IST. Chennai Super Kings have been in excellent form this season and sit atop the table having won eight out of the ten matches. A win in today's game will ensure them a spot in the playoffs.

While Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a dismal season this year, as they sit at the bottom of the table, registering only two wins. However, they still have a tiny mathematical chance to make it to the playoffs if they manage to win all the remaining matches, and have other games go in their favour.

The Sunrisers will be high on confidence and will be looking to upset the Super Kings as they won their previous match, with opener Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson both making half-centuries, as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Image: BCCI/IPL