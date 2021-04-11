IPL 2021: Chris Gayle Releases New Music Video With Indian Rapper Emiway Bantai | Watch

West Indies batting power-house Chris Gayle, who plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has released a new music video featuring Mumbai rapper Emiway Bantai. A short excerpt from the rap song titled ‘Jamaica To India’ was shared by Gayle on his official Instagram handle on April 11. The post is going viral on the social media platform and has already garnered more than 3,50,000 views.

The video starts with Gayle Introducing himself as the “Universe Boss” before pointing towards Emiway Bantai, who then begins the rap by saying, "Ek number bhai...Chris Gayle bhai saath main kya (Brother Chris Gayle is with me)". The video has also been uploaded on YouTube on Emiway’s official channel. Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 1 million views. The video has been upvoted more than 3,39,000 times on YouTube alone.

Chris Gayle in IPL

Chris Gayle did not play the initial stage of the Indian Premier League in 2020 and was only brought in the playing XI after the completion of half the matches for Punjab. Gayle came in and played an explosive inning with the bat and helped Punjab win the game after a series of losses with his incredible half-century. Gayle played 7 matches and scored 288 runs at an average of 41.14. He also scored three half-centuries in the seven games that he played.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will play its first match in IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals, who finished the previous edition at the bottom of the points table. Punjab Kings’ captain KL Rahul, who scored most runs in last year’s IPL, will look to take his team a notch higher by at least qualifying for the playoffs in the cash-rich tournament this season. Despite playing some good cricket in the latter half of the tournament Punjab couldn’t qualify for the playoffs and finished the competition at number 6 on the points table.

(Image Credit: PTI/Emiway/Instagram)