IPL 2021: CSA Notes Postponement, Issues Statement On Return Of South African Players

Following KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as, CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19, IPL Governing Council, and BCCI suspended the Indian cricket extravaganza toll further notice. With uncertainty looming over the resumption of IPL, the overseas contingent is looking to head back to their country. Now, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has released its official statement and revealed that the board has made contact with all of the franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back home.

It is to be noted that many South African players, as well as support staff, are in India as they were part of IPL 2021. Players like Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, David Miller, etc. are some prominent names who have taken part in this year's IPL. In fact, du Plessis has been among the top 5 batsmen in IPL 2021 who is the contender of the Orange cap, and his team CSK sits on the second spot on the points table.

For players willing to return to India, Cricket South Africa also issued guidelines. In its official statement, CSA wrote, "Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the postponement of the 2021 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) due to COVID-19 safety reasons. CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores."

"Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations. CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations.CSA wishes to extend its well wishes and support to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the people of India and thank the BCCI for keeping our players safe during this challenging time," added CSA.

IPL 2021's Resumption Date Already In The Works

Going by the reports of ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI is seriously considering the idea of shifting the remaining games of the season entirely to Mumbai and push the final of the tournament from May 30 to early June. The tournament could be shifted as early as May 7 to the new host city. For now, only one or two doubleheaders are held every week in the IPL 2021 but the board might have to reschedule the rest of the games, putting more double-headers in place in order to finish the season on time.

(Image Credits: PTI/@OfficialCSA/Twitter)