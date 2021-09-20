IPL 2021: CSK Confirms Ambati Rayudu's Availability For Next Match Against RCB

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the side's middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu will be available for selection in the next game against RCB. Rayudu had suffered an injury on his left elbow during their match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, September 19.

Rayudu was taken off the field as a precautionary measure after he displayed extreme pain while holding the bat. Rayudu was hit on his arm by Mumbai pacer Adam Milne in the second over of the match. CSK CEO has said that Rayudu's X-ray report showed no fracture and that he will be available for selection in the next game.

"His X-ray report showed no fracture and considering we have a few days before we play the next game against RCB, he should be available for selection," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Viswanathan was also enquired about CSK bowler Deepak Chahar, who was seen struggling while bowling his final over in the second innings. Viswanathan said the Chahar is absolutely fine and that those were "just cramps" and nothing more.

CSK vs MI

As far as the match is concerned, Chennai Super Kings recorded an easy win over its arch-rival Mumbai Indians despite starting off slowly in the first innings. CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. However, the decision turned out to be a nightmare as CSK lost its top-order early wickets in the first few overs.

CSK batters Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Suresh Raina were sent back to the pavilion cheaply by Mumbai pacers Trent Boult and Adam Milne. Rayudu suffered an injury and was retired hurt for the remainder of the game. CSK looked in deep trouble, batting at 24-4 after the conclusion of the powerplay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo came to CSK's rescue by scoring some quick runs towards the backend of their innings. While Ruturaj scored his fourth IPL century in the match, Bravo played an amazing cameo for CSK and hit 23 off just 8 balls. The duo managed to take CSK to 156/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians too lost a couple of early wickets and were put under pressure by CSK bowlers. Mumbai batsmen contributed some runs here and there but no player was able to score big except for Saurabh Tiwary, who hit a 40-ball 50 and remained not-out. Mumbai eventually lost the game by 20 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded the player of the match trophy for his 88 off 58 balls.

Image: BCCI/IPL