IPL 2021: CSK Fan Gets Emotional After MS Dhoni Hits Winning Runs Against Delhi Capitals

Vintage MS Dhoni was back as the 'Captain Cool' led Chennai Super Kings from the front during the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Dhoni played a stellar cameo as his unbeaten six-ball 18 at a strike rate of exactly 300 including three boundaries and a maximum helped CSK in securing a place in the final.

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni added finishing touches to Chennai's run chase a young fan could not hold back her tears after witnessing Mahi rediscover his rhythm with the bat. The kid was consoled by a woman next to her.

Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! ♥#Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS — A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021

IPL 2021 Playoffs: MS Dhoni finishes off in style

Coming back to the DC vs CSK first qualifier, DC got off to a brisk start after being put in to bat by the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Youngster Prithvi Shaw hit the Chennai bowlers to all parts of the ground and when the last year's runners-up lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer before Powerplay, Shaw continued to dominate with the bat before perishing in the 11th over for a quickfire 34-ball 60 while playing an inside-out shot only to find Faf du Plessis who completed a good catch running to his left from long-on.

Captain Rishabh Pant and Shemron Hetmyer then added 83 runs for the fifth-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal. Pant's vital 51 helped DC post a competitive total of 172/5 from their 20 overs.

In reply. CSK lost opener du Plessis early on but in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad then anchored the run chase. He found much-needed support in veteran batsman Robin Uthappa as the duo registered a 110-run stand for the second wicket. After Uthappa;'s dismissal, the former champions seemed to suffer a batting collapse and found themselves in a spot of bother when they lost middle-order batsman Moeen Ali on the first ball of the final over.

Nonetheless, MS Dhoni made his bat do the talking in style and made his presence felt in a crunch game as CSK qualified for their ninth IPL final with an impressive fourth-wicket win.