IPL 2021: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Dhoni's Advice Before His Final-over Blitz Vs RCB

After wreaking havoc on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and breaking the team's unbeaten streak almost single-handedly, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared what skipper MS Dhoni had advised him right before blistering last over. Bolstering CSK to a total of 191, Jadeja had scored 62 runs off 28 balls against Virat Kohli and his men smashing 4 boundaries and 5 maximums.

"I was looking to hit hard in the last over, Mahi Bhai told me he (Harshal) will be bowling somewhere outside the off-stump and I was ready for that. Luckily, I connected with everything and we managed to reach 191, that was a crucial over from our side. I knew I had to score some runs if I do get on strike," said Jadeja.

Jadeja wreaks havoc on RCB

As Chennai Super Kings clashed with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja turned the high-octane battle into a one-man show as he opened carnage in the last over of the first innings. The all-rounder scored 36 runs off Harshal Patel - the purple cap holder in the tournament finishing his knock at 62 of 28 balls.

Taking on IPL 2021 table-toppers, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completely demolished RCB with his stellar all-round show. Jadeja's last-over thrashing against Harshal Patel was the highlight of the game as CSK dethroned RCB from the top with a win at the Wankhede. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/KRZenvXQkA — R.Sport (@republic_sports) April 25, 2021

Jadeja then swung into action with the ball as he bagged three key wickets to completely rattle the RCB batting lineup. He accounted for Washington Sundar and clean bowled RCB batting stalwarts AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Despite his heroics with the bat and ball, 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja was not done yet. The all-rounder put his fielding skills once again on display as he hit the bullseye to run-out Dan Christian.