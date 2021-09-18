IPL 2021: DC, CSK, RCB On Top Of Points Table While Others Fight For Playoff Berth

The second phase of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between defending champion Mumbai Indians and top-ranked Chennai Super Kings. Before the tournament was suspended earlier this year, three teams looked in a comfortable position to qualify for the playoffs - Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently placed number 1, 2, and 3 respectively on the points table. When the season resumes on September 19, these three teams will enter the competition as favourites to reach the knockout stage.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are ranked fourth in the points table and will be eager to start the tournament on a good note, despite the fact that the franchise's track record suggests that it normally starts the IPL with a couple of dismal games. To qualify for the playoffs, the Mumbai Indians must win at least five of their remaining seven games in the second half.

Bottom four in contention for a playoff berth

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are ranked number 5 and 6 on the points table with six points each to their names. Rajasthan is one place above the KL Rahul-led side because of a better net run rate, which comes in handy towards the backend of the competition when playoff qualification is decided using the NRR in case of a tie. Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked number 7 on the table with 4 points to its name. KKR has won just two out of their seven games in the first leg, which pushed them at the bottom of the table. The Eoin Morgan-led side will be looking to bounce back strongly in the second half. However, KKR will require at least five wins in seven games to make it to the final stage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has had the most dismal season of all the teams so far as the side has won just one match in the first seven games that it played in IPL 2021. The 2016 champion suffered a huge blow when David Warner had to step down as captain mid-season due to his team's poor performance. It looks highly unlikely that Sunrisers will qualify for the playoffs, but the side will definitely fight hard under Kane Williamson's leadership to save face from embarrassment.

Image: AP/PTI