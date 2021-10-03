IPL 2021: DC Skipper Rishabh Pant Terms THIS Indian Youngster As 'find Of The Season'

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has heaped praise on Avesh Khan, calling him the "find of the season". Avesh bowled exceptionally well against Mumbai Indians last evening at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Avesh picked up three wickets for his side and leaked away just 15 runs in the four overs that he bowled. Avesh picked crucial wickets of MI skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Avesh is also the leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals with 21 scalps to his name and is second only to RCB's Harshal Patel on the list of leading wicket-takers of the season.

"He (Avesh Khan) is the find of the season for us. As I said before at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes and move on to the next one. We would like to solidify our batting much more but I think Stoinis should be fine in a few days, and that will be good news for us," Pant said in his post-match interview.

The 25-year-old fast bowler had made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, however, he played only one match for the franchise that year and picked 1 wicket. Avesh moved to Delhi Capitals in 2018, where he immediately got an opportunity and played 6 matches for the side, picking 4 wickets at an average of 10.73. Avesh played one match each in the next two seasons for Delhi but failed to pick even a single wicket. The Madhya Pradesh pacer was handed responsibility straight away in the 2021 edition and he grabbed it with both hands, surprising everyone with his skills and picking up 21 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.00.

More on DC vs MI match

As far as the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is concerned, the Rishabh Pant-led side won the game by 4 wickets. After winning the toss, Delhi bowlers managed to restrict the defending champions for 129 runs in 20 overs. Axar Patel and Avesh Khan played a crucial role in putting Delhi on top after the end of the first innings. Chasing 130 runs, Delhi Capitals lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Steven Smith. However, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant once again came to the rescue and forged a crucial partnership to bring Delhi back into the game. After Pant was dismissed, Shreyas held his nerves and batted till the end to ensure his team finishes on the winning side. Axar Patel was adjudged the player of the match for his bowling spell of 3/21.

Image: PTI