IPL 2021 DC Vs SRH: SRH Fangirl Kaviya Maran Goes Viral; Netizens In Awe

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday regained the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg. While DC moved into the top, all but confirming their spot in the playoffs, SRH were dealt another crushing blow to their chances of making the playoffs. However, everyone's eyes were once again on the SRH owner, Kaviya Maran.

Kaviya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been regularly spotted at their matches since about 2018 spotting various emotions as her team goes through ups and downs. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran who is the owner of the Sun Group. Kaviya was once again spotted at the DC vs SRH match and she was not enjoying her team's performance as they lost by eight wickets, but netizens were happy to see her. Some were watching DC vs SRH just to get a glimpse of her, while the others were simply in awe of her, take a look:

Does Kaviya Maran know people on internet have a crush on her? — Akshay Sharma (@hankyy_pankyy) September 23, 2021

I always prefer to watch highlights of the match but for yesterday's match, her expressions are enough to understand the whole match summary.#DCvsSRH #KaviyaMaran #OrangeArmy #SRH pic.twitter.com/3qxFU7P0j3 — Shakespeare. (@thenileshkolage) September 23, 2021

Vaise to meri fav team MI hai but today I'm supporting #SRH pic.twitter.com/z4C5iOjgPN — Notebook of Memes 📒🎭 (@notebookofmemes) September 22, 2021

Delhi Capitals one win away from qualifying for IPL 2021 Playoffs

Going by the current standings at the IPL 2021 points table, after their recent victory, the Delhi Capitals have 14 points from 9 matches and need just one more win to secure their place in the IPL 2021 Playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad who is still rooted to the bottom of the points table is almost out of the race. One more defeat in their next six matches will put the SRH team completely out of the reckoning for IPL 2021 Playoffs.

IPL 2021: DC vs SRH

SRH after winning the toss decided to bat first. However, the team lost their ex-captain, David Warner, for a duck in the third ball of the innings without any runs on board. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (18) and skipper Kane Williamson (18) then added 29 runs before Saha mistimed a pull shot to Shikhar Dawan at mid-wicket off Kagiso Rabada. Williamson and Manish Pandey then tried to build the innings, putting together 31 runs for the third wicket partnership. Their innings was derailed after Axar Patel dismissed Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey (18) had a short stay at the crease and was soon followed by Kedar Jadhav (3) back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder could only score 10 runs before getting dismissed. Abdul Samad (28 off 21) along with Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) did try to play some big shots and up the run rate. However, Samad was dismissed after top-edging a miss-timed pull to DC skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada's bowling. The Rashid Khan innings came to an end after he was run out, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained not out on 5 from 3 balls. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets each. Delhi Capitals in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target lost Prithvi Shaw early, but Shikhar Dhawan along with Shreyas Iyer ensured that the Capitals crossed the finish line without much trouble. Dhawan ended the match with 42 runs, while Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 runs.

