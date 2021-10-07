IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar Proposes To Girlfriend During CSK Vs PBKS Match; WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday surprised his long-time girlfriend by proposing her on live television after their IPL clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Chahar was spotted proposing his girlfriend in the stands while onlookers cheered for the couple after the game at Dubai International Stadium. Chahar was seen getting down on one knee before proposing to his girlfriend. The videos and pictures of Chahar handing over the ring to his girlfriend are now going viral on all social media platforms.

Congratulations Deepak Chahar 😍😍🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/xT0xUjqpVf — Rishabh Khatik 🇮🇳 (@rishabhkhatik_) October 7, 2021

Deepak Chahar proposed to his partner after the match. Congratulations guys❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/8PEIDl2Agz — Naveen MB Vizag 🔔 (@NaveenMBVizag) October 7, 2021

Chahar is the key bowler for CSK inside the powerplay, however, the 29-year-old failed to put up his best performance despite it later turning out to be one of his most memorable days. Chahar bowled four overs and picked 1 wicket for 48 runs. The Haryana player finished the game as the least economical bowler for his side as she leaked runs at an economy of 12.00.

PBKS vs CSK

As far as the match is concerned, PBKS registered an emphatic win over CSK on the back of an incredible inning by skipper KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman scored an unbeaten 98 runs for PBKS to help his team win the game. PBKS won the match by 6 wickets with 42 balls to spare. Batting first, CSK were restricted by Punjab bowlers for 134/6 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis remained the lone warrior for the MS Dhoni-led side as he scored 76 off 55 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja scored some runs towards the backend of the first innings, but their slow effort could not even help CSK breach the 140-run mark. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each for PBKS, while Shami and Ravi Bishnoi picked one each. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings lost Mayank Agarwal early but KL Rahul, along with some small partnerships with Aiden Markram and Shahrukh Khan, single-handedly chased down the target. Rahul's 98 came off just 42 balls, including 8 sixes and 7 boundaries. He was adjudged the player of the match.

Image: DeepakChahar/Instagram