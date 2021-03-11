IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Help Families In Capital City With Income-generating Initiatives

Quick links:
Indian Premier League's franchise Delhi Capitals has started off an initiative In an attempt to help the needy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Started just before IPL 2021, the initiative will see the franchise and its association foundations in supporting the marginalized families across the city. The initiative has been aptly named SMILE which translates to Supporting Marginalised Individuals through Livelihood and Empowerment.
Delhi Capitals team owners, Mr. Parth Jindal, and the JSW group have collaborated with SHODH which is a non-profit organization in Delhi that focuses on social development in order to make sure that the initiative has a lasting impact on the people. The initiative has been focused on tackling social issues as the franchise looks to help the people who have been severely affected due to the pandemic.
As a part of the CSR activity, many families living around the Srinivaspuri and Burari regions in Delhi were given pushcarts as a gesture to help them start earning money by using them to sell items like clothes, food, vegetables, etc. The initiative does not end here as the GMR Foundation is expected to provide further assistance to people in need after monitoring and evaluating their progress.
Delhi Capitals has also been spreading the importance of hygiene and safety amid the ongoing pandemic and have distributed over 100+ COVID-19 Safety Kits to people in Delhi. The franchise has focused on helping people living in the slum areas near the Indira Gandhi International Airport and focused on helping them out by proving masks, sanitizers among other items to spread the message of safe practices.
CEO and Director of Delhi Capitals Vinod Bisht spoke about the wonderful initiative undertaken by the franchise and went on to say, “Delhi Capitals is committed to giving back to the city and helping people get back on their feet after a challenging year. Through this initiative, we hope to bring some joy to these families and safeguard their future. The spirit of Delhi is indomitable, and together we can defeat all adversity, both on and off the field.”
The IPL is set to kick off on 9th April with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Banglore in their first match of the tournament while Delhi Capitals start off their campaign in the second match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings. Currently, a few Delhi Capitals players like Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan are in Ahmedabad with the national team as they take part in the five scheduled T-20's against England.
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.
