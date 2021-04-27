IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal Names Person Who He Would Like To Be Stuck In An Island With

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal has been in stunning form in the ongoing IPL 2021. The southpaw was rested for RCB's first game against Mumbai as he was recovering from COVID-19. However, since making a return, the left-hander has looked fluent with the bat and has played some blistering knocks for his side.

Devdutt Padikkal involved in a fun conversation with Mr. Nags

Last week, Padikkal starred in his side's win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) by scoring his maiden IPL century. The Devdutt Padikkal century vs Rajasthan Royals was a stunning display of audacious stroke-play alongside some smart batting. Padikkal smashed 101 runs from 52 balls at a strike rate of 194.23, a knock that included eleven fours and six maximums.

Recently, Padikkal featured in an episode on RCB Insider presented by Myntra with RCB anchor Danish Sait aka Mr. Nags. In the Mr. Nags video, Padikkal is seen hanging out with Sait where the two are involved in a game of basketball as the cricketer is seen answering different questions about the game, as well as, his personal life.

The episode had a segment called 'Tabloid' where Mr. Nags asked Padikkal controversial questions and the batsmen had to answer them. One of the questions Mr. Nags asked Padikkal was 'Who would you want to be stuck on an island with?" The RCB opener gave a clever answer as he said 'Mr. Nags.' Here's the full Mr. Nags video.

RCB Insider ft. Devdutt Padikkal



Mr. Nags caught up with Namma Huduga Dev D over a game of basketball and tried his best to create controversies. Watch the hilarious episode on @myntra presents RCB Insider.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/cVDpx4vjyd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Padikkal will look to extend his glorious run with the willow in RCB's upcoming game against Delhi Capitals. Padikkal's IPL 2021 stats are a testament to his great batting display this season. Padikkal has scored 171 runs in four games at a brilliant average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 158.33.

According to the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the RCB team 2021 will take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday and then Punjab Kings in their next match on Friday, April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The DC vs RCB live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Virat Kohli's men will be eager to put the loss against CSK behind and get back to winning ways.

DC vs RCB live telecast and streaming details

For the DC vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 27. For DC vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs RCB live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

