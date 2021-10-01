IPL 2021: 'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style,' Fans Rejoice As MSD Ends Game For CSK With A Six

Legendary cricketer and the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni sealed victory for CSK during their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during match no. 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on September 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Dhoni finished the match when CSK needed two runs to win off three balls, by hitting a six over the deep mid-wicket, in a similar fashion like he finished the 2011 ICC World Cup-winning match against Sri Lanka. He came out to bat in the last ball of the 16th over of CSK’s batting innings following the dismissal of Faf du Plessis, with CSK needing 27 runs to win off 25 balls while chasing a target of 135 runs set by SRH.

To the absolute pleasure of the fans, by hitting the winning runs and making CSK winning, the MS Dhoni-led CSK also became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. In the IPL 2021 points table, CSK currently finds itself at the top, with nine wins in eleven matches. During his stay at the crease, Dhoni scored 14 runs off 11 balls with the help of one four and one six, which he hit in the 20th over of the second innings. Meanwhile, upon witnessing the legend seal the win for CSK, yet again with a six, CSK fans were elated and took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Fans rejoice as MSD finishes off in style

One of the fans posted a collage of Dhoni‘s 2011 ICC World Cup-winning six and the one from the CSK vs SRH match on Thursday. The fan also mentioned in his tweet that CSK were the first team to get eliminated from the playoff race during the IPL 2020, whereas they are the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the 2021 season. The fan praised the comeback from CSK and said that he has been rushed back to the memories of 2011.

2020: #CSK are the first team eliminated!



2021: #Dhoni with a SIX makes #CSK the first team to qualify for the #IPL2021 playoffs



Memories of 2011 rushing back too!



What a comeback from this side. Incredible resilience & faith in players#CSKvsSRH #CSKvSRH #IPL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/wjfEM2S08I — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) September 30, 2021

At the same time, another fan who was present at the Sharjah Cricket Ground during the match on Thursday, posted a video shot at the ground when Dhoni hit the winning six. In the video, the fan's reaction and the atmosphere at Sharjah rightly portray the charisma of the legendary Indian skipper. Another fan replied to the above-mentioned video by saying that, although he couldn’t understand the language, still he could feel how it must have felt to witness the six from Dhoni after so long.

😂bro couldn’t understand your language but it could be the best feeling to see that six after so long — Jaskaranveer Sidhu (@JasSidhu_77) September 30, 2021

Other reactions

The day starts with Fergie time winning goal and end with Last min winning six



Day is blessed and fulfilled #Dhoni #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Vo5R312pB4 — Mohamed_Jifran (@jifrhi) September 30, 2021

2008-2021 been a long ride isn't it. Agree, He is not the same Dhoni,but that one six into the deep midwicket has lot of emotions to it. It's not just a six, that was his whole journey, Will Cherish everything you've got to offer MS, Love you. @msdhoni #Dhoni #CSK — Pujara's Kiki (@FlyingSlip_) September 30, 2021

(Image: @chennaiipl/BCCI)