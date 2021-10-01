Last Updated:

IPL 2021: 'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style,' Fans Rejoice As MSD Ends Game For CSK With A Six

Fans hail MS Dhoni for hitting a six over the deep mid-wicket, to seal the victory during Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Thursday.

IPL 2021

Legendary cricketer and the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni sealed victory for CSK during their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during match no. 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on September 30, at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Dhoni finished the match when CSK needed two runs to win off three balls, by hitting a six over the deep mid-wicket, in a similar fashion like he finished the 2011 ICC World Cup-winning match against Sri Lanka. He came out to bat in the last ball of the 16th over of CSK’s batting innings following the dismissal of Faf du Plessis, with CSK needing 27 runs to win off 25 balls while chasing a target of 135 runs set by SRH.

To the absolute pleasure of the fans, by hitting the winning runs and making CSK winning, the MS Dhoni-led CSK also became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. In the IPL 2021 points table, CSK currently finds itself at the top, with nine wins in eleven matches. During his stay at the crease, Dhoni scored 14 runs off 11 balls with the help of one four and one six, which he hit in the 20th over of the second innings. Meanwhile, upon witnessing the legend seal the win for CSK, yet again with a six, CSK fans were elated and took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Fans rejoice as MSD finishes off in style

One of the fans posted a collage of Dhoni‘s 2011 ICC World Cup-winning six and the one from the CSK vs SRH match on Thursday. The fan also mentioned in his tweet that CSK were the first team to get eliminated from the playoff race during the IPL 2020, whereas they are the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the 2021 season. The fan praised the comeback from CSK and said that he has been rushed back to the memories of 2011.

Other reactions

