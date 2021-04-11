IPL 2021: 'Dinesh Karthik Huge Support Both On & Off Field,' Says KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan heaped praises on fellow teammate and former team captain Dinesh Karthik revealing that he offered 'huge amount of support' to him both on and off-field. Commenting on DK's style of play, Eoin Morgan said that the former was in 'fine form' adding that he was very grateful that the cricketer was in KKR.

"DK offers a lot with the bat and behind the stumps. He has been in fine form, and he is always one of those players who if you watch him train and particularly bat, he times the ball beautifully and hits the ball further than most of the guys. He offers a huge amount of support to me on the pitch and off the field as well. Very grateful that he is in good form and in our team," Morgan told kkr.in.

The KKR skipper also commented on the decision to bag Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan for Rs 3.2 crore opining that the youngster would be able to add more depth to the squad as a spin option. "Given that we have a bit more travel this year and we go from venue to venue, it's important to have strength and depth in the squad. Shakib Al Hasan gives the conditions change quite a lot, you have a spin-bowling all-rounder who had success in international cricket and IPL at different stages. If called upon, he can definitely deliver," he said.

He also shared thoughts on West Indies player Sunil Narine saying that he had experience in tackling 'big moments' of the game nicely. "In big moments of the game, particularly last year, you would throw Sunil the ball or you would get him in with the bat because he has been in that situation over and over again; he believes in himself and in the team to go and get through and win that situation," he remarked.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 3rd match of the IPL 2021 today. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram, Chennai.

