IPL 2021: DK Reveals Reason For Morgan And Ashwin's Heated Exchange In KKR Vs DC Match

Kolkata Knight Riders' wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik revealed the reason behind the heated argument between KKR's captain Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin during today's KKR vs DC encounter.

On the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant dug out a yorker in the point region and scampered across for a quick run. Rahul Tripathi threw the ball which hit Rishabh Pant, then it bounced off that and Ashwin started to run. Seeing this, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan wasn’t impressed as he had a heated exchange with Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin after the latter’s dismissal in the next over.

Tim Southee bowled the last over of the innings and dismissed Ashwin on the first ball of the over. Southee had few words for him followed by his skipper Morgan. Ashwin too responded and KKR wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik intervened to keep things under control.

Speaking at the virtual press conference, Karthik reveals the reason behind Morgan and Ashwin’s argument. He said, “I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted of that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket. It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic.”

“I have my own opinion on it but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker ad the thing has come to a good standstill right now,” he added.

IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin once again in limelight after IPL 2019

Ashwin is once again at centre stage after breaking the internet with him dismissing Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler a few years ago. During IPL 2019, he mankaded Jos Buttler as the Englishman was backing up too far. He defended his decision to run him out and was vocal about the laws of cricket and how they differed from the spirit of cricket. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the current situation where many cricket pundits don’t consider it in the spirit of cricket.

Image: @Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders/BCCI/PTI