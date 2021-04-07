IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir believes THIS X-factor player is better than Glenn Maxwell

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said franchises release Glenn Maxwell because he has not been consistent in the Indian Premier League. The 2011 World Cup-winning batsman, who captained Maxwell in 2018 while playing for Delhi, said the real reason why the Australian batting powerhouse has not been able to continue in one franchise is his inconsistent performances. Gambhir, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, said “had Maxwell been consistent in the IPL, he wouldn’t have played for so many franchises”.

Gambhir said it is not like Maxwell did not get the freedom to play his brand of cricket in other franchises, adding “he had a lot of freedom” but he was not able to make a mark. The two-time IPL champion further added that coaches and franchises always try and provide him with the platform where he could succeed given his "X-factor" status, but he hasn’t succeeded yet, except for the 2014 season. Gambhir underscored how Andre Russell has remained with Kolkata for so long and how he has been able to perform for them consistently.

'Hopefully, Maxwell regains form'

Gambhir said franchises only release players when they don’t perform, adding that the more teams you play for shows you haven’t been able to settle. However, the Delhi cricketer hoped Maxwell will be able to regain his form in the world’s premier T20 tournament and help his new side Bengaluru win the league for the first time.

Maxwell did not have a great run in the Indian Premier League 2020 edition last year as he scored just 108 runs from the 13 games that he played. The left-handed batsman, who is known for his explosive power-hitting, finished the previous season without a six, which triggered a lot of negative responses amongst the fans given his stature and the amount franchises spent on him every year. Maxwell will be looking forward to working with players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and will be hoping to win the first title for the Bengaluru team.

(Image Credit: Twitter/RCB)