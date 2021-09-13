IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Says This 29-year-old Indian Batsman Can Smack A 40-ball Hundred

Gautam Gambhir believes that if there is a 29-year-old Indian batsman who can score a 40-ball century, that player according to him is Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul. Rahul started the first half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in fine form however before their last match he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He has recovered since and according to Gambhir he can score a century with 40 balls.

During an interaction on a Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Gambhir said that one has to bat a strike rate of probably 170-180 and suddenly because the other players are not performing, they get that strike rate down to about 120-130, that's going to actually affect the team even more. If someone does not have the ability to play at that strike rate, they have to play that anchor kind of innings. "But KL Rahul has got the ability to probably get a 40-ball hundred and why would you not want to do that," he said.

Gambhir shows faith in KL Rahul

Gambhir also believes that the Punjab Kings skipper will have an outstanding IPL season as Virat Kohli had in 2016. Gambhir said that KL Rahul has a lot of batting potential and his best performance in the IPL is yet to come. Gambhir hoped for Rahul to have a season like Virat Kohli, who in 2016 IPL, had scored more than 900 runs, a record that still stands intact. The 2011 World Cup-winning player said Rahul is such a player that he can easily score 2-3 centuries in a season and at a very good strike rate.

Gautam Gambhir expressed his wish that KL Rahul performs in the IPL this season, else, it will be upsetting for Punjab Kings. Gambhir pointed out that none of Punjab's international players had lived up to their full potential, naming Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran as examples. When an IPL team starts expecting a lot from its international players and they don't deliver, it puts a lot of pressure on the captain, according to Gambhir. Punjab Kings is currently ranked 6th on the points table.

Second phase of IPL 2021

The second phase of IPL 2021 is slated to resume on September 19 in UAE, with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings will restart its IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on September 21. The knockout stage of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final set to be played on October 15 in Dubai.

(Image: @GautamGambhir - Twitter)