IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell 'felt Like Home' At RCB Since Day One, Says 'It's Been Great Fun'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Glenn Maxwell said that he has felt at home at the franchise right from day one. Maxwell said that the coaching staff has been extremely supportive towards him and so have the players, who have made him feel right at home since the very first day. The Australian batting powerhouse joined the RCB camp for IPL 2021 season after he was bought at the auction for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crores. Maxwell has looked in great form in IPL 2021 as he has already scored two half-centuries in the three games that he has played for RCB, including a match-defining 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last Sunday.

"It's been a great welcoming to the group, felt like I have been right at home since day one. The coaching staff has been extremely supportive and as well as the playing group. It has been great fun so far," Maxwell said in a video shared by the Challengers on their official Twitter handle.

Maxwell further talked about him helping skipper Virat Kohli set the field during games. The 32-year-old batsman said Kohli already got a lot of other things to do and helping him set the field is just a way to take one responsibility off his shoulders. While talking about the conditions at the Wankhede stadium, Maxwell said that he and his team will look to score some high totals. "The conditions have been a bit a different at the Wankhede. there have been some high scores scored here, so for our batting group, it is going to be exciting if we get going and continue to add to those high totals," Maxwell said.

Game Day: RCB v RR Preview



New city, but the same hunger to perform. We remember what happened between these two teams met last time, but the coaches and the players look at it as a fresh start and have their plans in place for the Royal Battle.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/tofWj7mOhq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 22, 2021

RCB in IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently sitting at the number 2 position on the points table as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overtook them last night after their 18 run-win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB has six points from three games that they have played so far in IPL 2021, two points for every one win. The Challengers are the only team in the tournament that has not lost a single game so far and will look to continue the winning momentum when they meet Rajasthan Royals today in Mumbai.

Image Credit: RCB/Twitter