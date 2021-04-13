IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell reveals how Virat Kohli & Adam Zampa helped him get into RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) latest inductee Glenn Maxwell has revealed how skipper Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa played an important role in his signing with the RCB in the Indian Premier League 2021 edition. Maxwell, in an interview with RCB, said that Virat Kohli had already discussed the potential of him playing for Bangalore in IPL 2021 during India’s tour of Australia late last year. Maxwell further revealed that his Australian teammate Adam Zampa, who plays for RCB, gave him the official cap of the franchise even before the auction had happened.

Maxwell said that Zampa made sure to click a picture with the RCB cap and send it to Virat Kohli, which the Aussie spinner had even shared on social media after his teammate was bought by Bangalore in the auction for a whopping price tag of Rs. 14 crores. When asked what was Kohli’s reply upon seeing the picture that Zampa had sent him, Maxwell jokingly said, “He said we are idiots”.

Bold Diaries: Glenn Maxwell Interview Part 2



Maxi talks about Zampa presenting him an RCB cap in New Zealand, the role IPL has played in his career and much more in this pre-season chat for @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/tCpYrVgC6A — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2021

Maxwell in IPL 2021

Maxwell played an important inning in his very first game for Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on Friday. The left-handed cricketer scored 39 off 28 balls at a strike rate of 139.29 to help his team chase a target of 160. Bangalore won the game by 2 wickets with zero balls remaining. Maxwell had come to RCB on the back of a poor IPL season last year with Punjab Kings, where he failed to hit even a single sixer. Maxwell was released by Punjab prior to the auction, following which he was bought by RCB for even a greater amount than what his former franchise was paying him.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore will play its second game of the season on April 14 against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Orange Army will seek a comeback into the tournament after their loss in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

(Image Credit: PTI/IPL)