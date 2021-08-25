IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Flaunts Uber-expensive Watch As He Enjoys Time In Abu Dhabi

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is evidently fond of lavish things. Pandya is currently in Abu Dhabi, waiting for the second edition of Indian Premier League IPL 2021. He recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of stunning pictures of himself. In the pictures, he can be seen sporting an ultra-rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch. Take a look at Hardik Pandya's Instagram post here.

Know the price of Hardik Pandya's new watch

Hardik Pandya is an avid Instagram user. The Mumbai Indians' star player keeps his fans and followers updated about his personal and professional life with various snaps and videos. Recently, he shared several pictures where he can be seen sitting in a Rolls Royce Cullinan car. He sported a white coloured tank top, a hat and a pair of dark shades.

However, what grabbed eyeballs of his fans was his last picture where the cricketer flaunted his most expensive watch. He showed off his ultra-rare Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch with green emeralds on it. The elegant watch is its factory set 32 baguette-cute green coloured emeralds. It is entirely made of platinum. Hardik Pandya watch price is nearly a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore. However, the price of such ultra-rare watches in the market differs in each country.

The Baroda all-rounder is one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers. Pandya, whose net worth is 1.5 million dollars, is also known for his expensive collections of his outfits, shoes, watches, houses, cars and many more. He has been spotted sporting internations brands such as Versace, Louis Vuitton, Balmain Paris and Hermes. The flamboyant cricketer, who established himself as a key members of the IPL's Mumbai Indians, also has an iconic collections of cars such as Land Rover, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes AMG G63 SUV, among others.

During several events, Pandya is also seen sporting Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 in 18-carat yellow gold case that costs more than Rs 1 crore, Louis Vuitton Paris shirt whose worth is Rs 1 lakh, and various other gold and other jewellery pieces. Check out his pictures below.

DISCLAIMER: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE: HARDIK PANDYA'S INSTAGRAM